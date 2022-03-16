Motorists and pedestrians around the Ijesha Bridge in Lagos were on Wednesday, March 16, alerted to apply caution in their movement.

The warning came from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) following a truck currently stuck under the bridge, leading to its partial damage.

LASTMA warned that the structural integrity of the bridge has been compromised (Photo: @followlastma)

Source: Twitter

In a tweet on Wednesday seen by The Cable, LASTMA noted that the structural integrity of the bridge has been compromised.

The agency warned:

“Be advised, this truck was reported to have been stuck at Ijesha bridge inward Oshodi. Drive with care on this route.

“Be advised, the structural integrity of the pedestrian bridge at Ijesha inward Oshodi has been compromised greatly, therefore it is in the interest of pedestrians to avoid it as much as possible.

“Motorists plying this route, or with the intention of plying this route, need to do so with maximum caution.”

