Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dropped his clearest hint yet that he does not expect his country to join NATO anytime soon.

In comments made during an address by video-link to leaders of the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force on Tuesday, Zelensky appeared to shift further away from what until recently had been seen as a key Ukrainian ambition.

"For years we have been hearing about how the door is supposedly open (to NATO membership) but now we hear that we cannot enter. And it is true, and it must be acknowledged," he said.

"I am glad that our people are beginning to understand this and rely on themselves and on our partners who assist us," he added.

NATO, a security alliance of 30 North American and European nations, was created in 1949 in response to the start of the Cold War. Its original purpose was to protect the West from the threat posed by the Soviet Union.

Ukraine's desire to join NATO, and its status as a NATO partner -- seen as a step on the way to eventual full membership -- was among the numerous grievances Putin cited in an attempt to justify his country's invasion of its neighbor.

Though the alliance has always had an "open door policy," which states that any European country ready and willing to undertake the commitments and obligations of membership is welcome to apply, experts and officials have stressed that membership is a lengthy process.+

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Source: Legit.ng