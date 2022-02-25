The EFCC has made a success in nabbing a fraudster that fleeced a German the sum of €1,120 (N (N623,735.28) under a false identity

The criminal who hailed from Edo state lied that he is a wounded US soldier that needed quick medical attention

Nigerians who reacted to the development praised the agency for trying to repair the image of the country

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has helped a German woman who was scammed by a Nigerian man to recover his money.

In a Facebook post by EFCC, the sum of €1,120 (N623,735.28) was given back to the owner on Thursday, February 24. The agency said the fraudster got his victim by lying that he is a wounded American soldier.

The man defrauded the German woman using a false pretext. Photo source: EFCC

Source: Facebook

The name of the criminal who hails from Edo state was given as Austin Isibor Aisosa. He told a woman called Regina Gluck that he needs medical attention as he is in Afghanistan.

George Ekpungu, the secretary to the commission presented the money to Han Ritterhoff, an official of the German Embassy. The man who received the money on behalf of the woman thanked the commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“We are happy that this is possible and we will return it to Ms. Gluck as soon as possible. We are always here to help you and we are grateful for your help in very difficult cases,”

See the post below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Godwin Ak said:

"Good job, you should also return other victims money too."

xom_mie said:

"Return all the money politicians are stealing from Nigerians too."

Salifu King Odi said:

"Wounded soldier that returned to edo state for proper medical care, now you have collected his treatment allowance. Sorry soldier."

Sunny Martins said:

"How will the wounded soldier recover,now that the treatment allowance has be sent back?"

Bright Chisom said:

"Una don too capture Edo boys wey dey inside house dey do fraud, now Dem don dey come out from inside house, go buy pump use am dey rob banks....more than 2 banks cleared in a matter of minutes."

Man impersonated EFCC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that officers of the EFCC arrested a man, Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde, who reportedly impersonated the agency for his selfish interest.

In a press release by the commission on its official Instagram page, it revealed that Babatunde reportedly defrauded yahoo boys (internet fraudsters) of more than N38 million.

They stated that he collected the money as a bribe from them as a way to save them from arrest by the commission.

Source: Legit.ng