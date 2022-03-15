Ekuma-Ezeogo Fabian Tochukwu, a law graduate, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding innocent victims

Tochukwu was said to have created a fake Facebook account where he lured some people into N170, 000.00 in an online Ponzi investment scheme after which he blocked them

The law graduate pleaded guilty upon arraignment by the EFCC and was subsequently handed a 10-year jail term with an option of fine

Kaduna - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of Ekuma-Ezeogo Fabian Tochukwu before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna state high court, for criminal misappropriation.

According to a statement released by EFCC's spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday, March 15, indicated that Tochukwu created a fake Facebook account using the name, Ogboi Ijeoma, to defraud victims.

Ekuma-Ezeogo Fabian Tochukwu has been sentenced to 10-year imprisonment with option of fine. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Legit.ng gathers that he lured one Duniya Precious Theophilu and her friends into investing N170, 000.00 in an online Ponzi investment scheme called Jian Investment

After the payments, Tochukwu who is reportedly a graduate of law, blocked the complainant from further communication.

The amended charge reads:

"That you, Ekuma-Ezeogo Fabian Tochukwu, “M” sometimes between the months of May and June, 2020, in Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N170,000.00(One Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira) only paid to you by one Duniya Precious Theophilus for Jian Investment, which you promised to give Hundred Percent interest of money paid to you as return on investment, a pretence you knew to be false, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 293 of the Penal Code of Law of Kaduna State, 2017 and punishable under Section 294 of the same Law”.

Tochukwu pleads guilty

Tochukwu, the defendant, pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Upon his guilty plea, the prosecution counsel, Matiyak Yoshiya and the defense counsel Eli Mutum asked the court to enter the plea bargain agreement as the judgment of the court.

Justice Khobo, thereafter convicted and sentenced the defendant to ten (10) years imprisonment with option of N100, 000 fine.

It was learnt that the defendant had also restituted the sum of N170, 000, being proceeds of the crime, to the complainant.

Nigerians react

Sikiru Kayode commented on Facebook:

"Well-done EFCC for all you do , but it look like the speed at which you guys secure conviction for these internet fraudsters, if you channel same energy or half to our rogues com politicians, Nigeria would have been better than this . Think about it."

Nwagbara Emmanuel Enyinnaya said:

"Pls deal with him very very very very very very well. People like him have made some innocent souls to die of depression."

Sammy King said:

"Why? You just messed up yourself for nothing. May God deliver our youths."

Hiifan Moor said:

"Law graduate? He's stupid to have thought the law won't catch up with him."

