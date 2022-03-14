JAMB has so far registered more than one million candidates in the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry as at Saturday, March 12

The registration for its 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) would close on March 26

The exam board has also remitted over N600 million service charges to respective centres, in line with the cashless policy of the board

This was introduced to curb the excesses of some fraudulent CBT centres, who would want to take advantage of helpless candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed this in its weekly bulletin made available to newsmen on Monday, March 14, in Abuja, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The exam board also noted that the registration for the exercise which began on February 19, would close on March 26.

Professor Is-haq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB revealed that the board was targeting about 1.5 million candidates to register for the exercise this year.

However, only about 1,121,123 candidates have so far registered for the exercise. In another report by The Guardian, JAMB revealed that more than N600 million had so far been remitted to the accredited Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres.

This is the cumulative amount derived from the regulated N700 service charges of the exercise. Oloyede said:

“JAMB had so far remitted over N600 million service charges to respective centres, in line with the cashless policy of the board, which represents the total number of candidates, multiplied by N700.

“This payment, however, excludes JAMB-owned CBT centres. Cumulatively, more than N600 million had been paid to the CBT centres as centre charges.”

JAMB went on to added that the policy reduced the sharp practices associated with warehousing candidates by tying them to non-performing centres.

