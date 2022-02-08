The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed the date for the commencement of the registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry (UTME/DE).

A statement issued by the examination body and signed by its head, public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, noted that the registration now commences on February 19, 2022 and ends on Saturday March 26.

JAMB had earlier scheduled the registration to commence February 12.

The statement said the one-week postponement was to allow for fine-tuning and upgrade of the registration procedures.

The statement read in part: “The one-week postponement is to allow for more fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates’ registration.

Source: Legit.ng