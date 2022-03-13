Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday narrated how the fear of cane made him to abandon Arabic school better known as Ile – Kewu in Yorubaland.

Caning or flogging is one of the corporal punishments adopted by Arabic instructors as a corrective measure on pupils.

Speaking on Sunday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the former President who holds doctoral degree in Christian Theology, narrated his pursuit of Arabic knowledge.

He spoke during the inauguration and turbaning of Sheikh Salis Alao Adenekan as the Grand Caliph of the Tijaniyyah for Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States.

Obasanjo, in his brief remarks, told the Islamic gathering that as religious believers they must all strive for Al-janat (paradise) as the final abode of the righteous.

He submitted that whoever thinks of paradise as his or her final abode would not joke with his religious beliefs and practices.

Speaking on his botched pursuit of Arabic knowledge, he said “When I was young, I have told the story many times, that Koboko (horsewhip) did not allow me to learn Kewu (Arabic) effectively. But despite that I still remember many of those songs that we used to render.”

Source: Legit.ng