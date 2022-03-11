Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to a report claiming his endorsement of the Igbo presidency

Obasanjo speaking via his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated that while receiving Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, in Abeokuta, words were put in his mouth

The elder statesman noted that it was a wrong approach by the presidential aspirant, Ohuabunwa

On Saturday, March 12, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, refuted the claim that he has endorsed the South-East for the presidency ahead of the 2023 elections.

Obasanjo’s rebuttal was in reaction to an online report quoting him to have backed the region to produce the next president, Daily Trust reports

The report stated that Obasanjo said it while receiving Mao Ohuabunwa, a presidential aspirant, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Thursday, March 10.

The politician paid a visit to former President, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential library residence in Abeokuta. Photo credit: Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa

According to the report, the former president stated that south easterners could bring a lot to the table if elected, The Sun reports.

But in his reaction, Obasanjo tackled Ohuabunwa as being the brain behind the report, saying he (the aspirant) put words into his mouth.

Obasanjo spoke through his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

