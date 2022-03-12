Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigeria's economic development depends on the country producing its next president from the south-east

Obasanjo was speaking when a presidential hopeful, Sam Ohubuanwa visited him in Otta Ogun State

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also praised the entrepreneurial drive of the southeasterners saying their apprenticeship model can promote wealth creation

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has detailed how the hardworking and industrious people from the Southeast will boost entrepreneurship, industry and enhance economic growth if the region is allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria.

The erstwhile president expressed his support for Igbo presidency when Sam Ohuabunwa, a presidential aspirant paid him a visit.

According to TheNiche, Obasanjo said that beyond bringing unity, he believes people from the southeast can model hard work, entrepreneurship and hard work.

According to him, it will spur economic growth and fight poverty ravaging Nigeria.

Obasanjo told Ohuabunwa that the presidency is a tough job.

Ohuabunwa, pharmacist said it was time to reconcile Nigeria by allowing someone from the region to produce the next president in 2023.

Osinbajo echoes Obasanjo

Similarly, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Igbo apprenticeship scheme provides the surest platform to build wealth, nudge the economy and tackle poverty.

Osinbajo, who spoke at a national summit on understanding the apprenticeship model in Awka, said several millionaires have been produced by the scheme.

The scheme is popularly known as ‘igba boi’ in Igbo language. It requires an apprentice to learn the ropes of a business for a particular duration after which his boss establishes the exact business for him.

Osinbajo says the scheme has the potential to grow Nigeria’s economy. He said while participating virtually that, “the Igbo apprenticeship scheme ‘igba boi’ has become the most popular indigenous Nigerian economic institution, globally recognized as the world’s largest business incubator.

