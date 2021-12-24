Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern has made an open demand regarding the use of Hijab in public schools

The director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the demand in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 21

The group disclosed that female Muslim students are daily exposed to humiliation, persecution and denial of Allah-given fundamental human rights

Lagos state- The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reached out to the Lagos state government, demanding the issuance of a circular on the permissibility of using hijab in public schools in the state.

The demand was made in a statement by the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Tuesday, December 21.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that MURIC hinged its request on incidents in the state’s public schools in which some teachers allegedly maltreat female Muslim students who use hijab.

The statement reads in part:

“It is therefore very glaring that the school principals, headmasters and teachers are the problems.

“This squarely places the Muslim girl-child, her parents as well as Islamic organisations and the Lagos Muslim community in a conundrum. The Lagos State government has a responsibility to resolve this dilemma by coming clear and producing a circular. MURIC calls on the Lagos State government to do the needful without delay.”

