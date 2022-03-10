Zainab Aliyu, a Nigerian student who was wrongly jailed in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking has joined the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Daily Trust reports that Zainab was among 2,000 newly employed Assistant Superintendents of Narcotics Course 15 who passed out from the NDLEA Academy in Jos, Plateau state.

Confirming her graduation, Zainab's father, Habibu Aliyu Kila, said his daughter is now a narcotics officer.

Zainab has enlisted to the Course 15 of the NDLEA narcotics department Photo: Abdullateef Abubakar Jos

The allegations against Zainab Aliyu

Zainab was arrested and jailed in December 2018, after she was framed up by a cartel of drug traffickers in Saudi Arabia.

This incident took place while Zainab travelled with her family for Lesser Hajj from Kano state, while no member of her family was held, the young lady was jailed for months for being in possession of a bag containing illicit drugs.

According to authorities of Saudi Arabia, the bag which contained the drugs that led to Zainab's arrest had a tag with her name on it.

However, after several investigations by the NDLEA and airport authorities in Kano state, as well as intervention from the government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Zainab was exonerated.

Investigations by the team in Nigeria showed that Zainab was framed by a drug cartel at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

Reports of the investigations by the authorities in Kano also showed that the cartel specializes in the planting of illicit drugs on innocent travellers without their knowledge.

