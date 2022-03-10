Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super TV boss, Michael Ataga, was recently crowned Miss Cell 2022

The young lady won the beauty pageant that took place at the Kirikiri correctional facility to mark International Women’s Day

Photos from the pageant made the rounds on social media and Nigerians had a lot to say about the development

A young lady, Chidinma Ojukwu, who went viral several months ago over the alleged killing of Super TV boss, Michael Ataga, has now been crowned Miss Cell 2022.

Chidinma participated in a beauty pageant alongside other ladies at the Kirikiri correctional facility.

The event was held to mark the International Women’s Day that took place on March 8, 2022.

Chidinma Ojukwu, alleged to have killed Super TV CEO wins Miss Cell pageant in prison. Photos: @Otunba Sesan Limelite

Chidinma eventually beat the other ladies to emerge the winner of the pageant and was named Miss Cell 2022.

Photos from the Miss Cell pageant were posted on Facebook by Otunba Sesan Limelite and it showed moments when the ladies performed a choreography and other activities for the pageant.

Limelite accompanied the photos with a caption that reads:

“Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super Tv CEO, Micheal Ataga has been crowned as MISS CELL 2022 at a beauty pageant held within kirikiri correctional facility to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day.”

See his post below:

Internet users react to the pageant in prison

The news of an alleged killer winning a beauty pageant in prison caused quite a buzz on social media with many people condemning it.

Read some comments below:

Christyezissi:

"I don’t know how I feel about this."

Lindi_signature:

"So all this beautiful girls are also prisoners???? Haaaaaaaaa."

Mrbangs_:

"She is already getting very comfortable and doing big things in jail."

Mazichiko:

"I swear, I don’t even know how to feel. Lol."

Igbobarbie:

"Hmmm who said wonders will ever end?"

Kigholisa_backup:

"So many young and beautiful ladies in prison ."

Kellyjada.nez:

"So all these pretty girls dey prison what a pity!"

Hmm.

