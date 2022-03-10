Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has joined other prominent Nigerians in celebrating VP Yemi Osinbajo as he celebrates his 65th birth anniversary

Osinbajo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, March 8 which was also the 2022 International Women's Day

Governor Okowa said Osinbajo's contributions to the peace currently enjoyed in the Niger Delta cannot be forgotten by the people of the region

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on his 65th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa described Osinbajo as a worthy leader whose contributions to good governance and provision of the window for ease of doing business in the country were sterling and inspiring.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa thanked VP Yemi Osinbajo for his contributions to the peace currently enjoyed in the Niger Delta. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

According to him, in spite of challenges, the vice president has continued to make quality contributions to the stability and growth of Nigeria's economy.

The governor recalled the vice president's peace moves in the Niger Delta and remarked that the efforts had helped in halting agitations and destruction of oil facilities in the region.

He expressed immense gratitude to Osinbajo for his support to Delta government and his obvious drive to ensure that the state stood tall in development in the comity of states in the country.

The statement read:

“On behalf of my family, the government, and people of Delta, I congratulate His Excellency, the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as he celebrates his 65th birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, we are proud of your outstanding accomplishments, uncommon patriotism, and humility which have remained the hallmark of your leadership since you became the vice president of our great country.

“These virtues, innate as they are, that you have continued to exhibit in contributions to governance approximate some of the worthy traits of good leadership that inspire us in our Stronger Delta vision.

“On behalf of my brother governors and people of the Niger Delta, I thank you for your diplomatic shuttles that led to the resolution of grievances in our region and ended agitations and destruction of oil assets.

“On this occasion of your 65th birth anniversary, it is my prayer and that of all Deltans that God will continue to bless you with good health, wisdom, and many more years of service to God and country.”

Osinbajo @ 65: Support group visits motherless babies home to celebrate VP's birthday

Meanwhile, as part of activities to mark the 65th birthday of the vice president, the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) on Tuesday, March 8 visited the St Theresas motherless babies home in Gwarimpa Abuja with gift items to meet some of the needs of the home.

Among the items donated to the home were bags of rice, cartons of noodles, cartons of children's diapers, ladies' sanitary pads, and cartons of groundnut oil.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the OSM, Mr. Olawale Badmus thanked the home for opening its doors to receive the team and items, adding that the group was propelled to donate the items because of the need to make the children in the home as comfortable as possible.

2023: Osinbajo will make a great president, says Ogun state monarch

Meanwhile, the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has declared that Osinbajo will make a great president for Nigeria.

The monarch made the comment on Monday, February 28 when several All Progressives Congress youth groups rooting for VP Osinbajo in 2023 under the aegis of 'Act Now' visited him in his palace in Sagamu.

The groups had asked the monarch to prevail on Osinbajo to join the presidential race ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng