Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new coordinator for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project

The director press for the Federal Ministry of Environment, Saghir El Mohammed made the disclosure through a statement

Dr. Giadom Ferdinand Dumbari upon his appointment has vast experience in the evaluation of natural attenuation processes and effective remediation technologies for different scenarios involving contaminants

The appointment of Dr Giadom Ferdinand Dumbari as the Project Coordinator (PC) for Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project under the Federal Ministry of Environment has been confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The director of press Federal Ministry of Environment, Saghir El Mohammed who made this disclosure, said the appointment is for a four-year term and is with immediate effect, Leadership reports.

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the appointment of Dr. Giadom Ferdinand Dumbari as the Project Coordinator (PC) for HPRP.

According to Mohammed, Dr Giadom has over 20 years of experience in the conduct of impact assessment and baseline studies of Brownfields and Greenfields, with tested expertise in the development of Conceptual Sites Models of various environments.

His educational background

Dr Dumbari holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Environmental Geology and Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology, both from the University of Port Harcourt, and Master of Philosophy Degree in Environmental Management from Rivers State University.

Experience

He has experience in the evaluation of natural attenuation processes and effective remediation technologies for different scenarios involving contaminants such as petroleum hydrocarbons, heavy metals and other chemicals of concern.

Dumbari is also an expert in Remediation Project Management and was a Consultant with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on the implementation of the UNEP Report on the Environmental Assessment of Ogoniland.

He is a member of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, the Nigerian Association for Engineering Geology and a Chartered Environmental Geologist.

