FCT, Abuja - The Senate on Wednesday, March 9, confirmed the nominations of five commissioners in the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes Committee.

Below is the list of the newly confirmed ICPC commissioners:

Senator Anthony Agbo Anne Otelafu Odey Alh. Goni Ali Gujba Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama Olugbenga Adeyanju AIG (rtd.).

Previous nominee recalled

Meanwhile, the chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North), in his presentation, recalled that one of the nominees, Dr. (Mrs) Mojisola Yaya-Kolade was withdrawn by President Muhammadu Buhari, and replaced with Olugbenga Adeyanju AIG (rtd.).

He disclosed that the nominees gave in-depth responses to the questions posed by the committee on ways they would fulfill the commission’s mandate.

Senator Kwari added that the committee after scrutinizing their credentials was satisfied that the nominees have requisite experience, integrity, professional competence and industry to discharge the functions of the position they were nominated.

He also noted that there was no adverse security reports or petitions against any of the nominees.

President Buhari makes new appointment

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Giadom Ferdinand Dumbari as the Project Coordinator (PC) for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project under the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The director of press at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Saghir El Mohammed, who made this disclosure, said the appointment is for a four-year term and is with immediate effect.

According to Mohammed, Dr Giadom has over 20 years of experience in conducting impact assessment and baseline studies of Brownfields and Greenfields, with tested expertise in the development of Conceptual Sites Models of various environments.

