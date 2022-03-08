Residents of some communities in Kebbi state have been thrown into deep mourning following fresh attacks by bandits

The bandits attacked five communities in the northern state on Sunday evening, March 6, and killed 63 vigilantes

The tragic incident has been confirmed by the police which is now investigating the identity of the casualties

Kebbi state - Dare-devil bandits on Sunday evening, March 6, ambushed and killed at least 63 vigilantes from five communities of Kebbi state.

Traditional rulers of two of the affected communities said the vigilantes were ambushed while chasing the bandits who had attacked the communities, Premium Times reported, citing BBC Hausa as its source.

The newspaper added that the state police command also confirmed the killings but said the bandits were fleeing from military airstrikes in Niger state when they were confronted by the vigilantes.

The Kebbi police command spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar, said the state police commissioner has mandated officers of the command to launch an investigation to unravel the identity of those killed.

Kebbi killings: How the attacked happened

The village head of Takita, who refused to provide his name, said the bandits had stormed villages in Sakaba local government area in Zuru Emirate, abducted people and rustled some cattle.

He narrated:

“Residents were running from the bandits. When the volunteer vigilante members were informed of the attacks, they mobilised and followed the bandits."

The traditional ruler said the bandits who know all the forest very well hid on the trees and allowed the volunteers to reach the ring after which they encircled them and started shooting sporadically.

He, however, said some of the bandits were killed, too.

Corpses evacuated

A vigilante leader in Zuru who spoke anonymously said that after the evacuation of the corpses, they were taken to the police station where members of the vigilante groups of each village took those belonging to their people.

He said the attacks affected every village in the Zuru emirate, adding that people "suffered a lot in evacuating the dead bodies."

Over 200 terrorists killed, 80 motorcycles destroyed in Niger, says state govt

In another report, over 200 bandits were killed in Niger between Sunday, February 27, and Tuesday, March 1 in a joint security operation, the state government has said.

Emmanuel Umar, the state commissioner for local government chieftaincy affairs and internal security told journalists during a press briefing in Minna on Wednesday. March 2 that it was a major victory for the state in its fight against terrorists and bandits.

Umar said a total of 80 motorcycles were recovered while some cattle were also returned to their owners.

