A task force has been set up by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) to address the issue of fuel scarcity

The NYCN also urged Nigerians to desist from panic buying, saying the NNPC had confirmed that it was expecting the supply of at least 2.3 billion litres of the product

The youth group also urged the Nigerian youths not to take advantage of the situation for nefarious activities

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has inaugurated a task force with a view to enforcing measures taken by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC) to mitigate the difficulties faced by motorists as a result of the short supply of premium motor spirit otherwise called petrol.

The NNPC had on Tuesday, 15 directed 24-hour operations at petrol deports and other outlets in order to hastily dissipate the long queues being experienced at filling stations.

Adodo is personally leading the task force at the national level. Photo credit: NYCN

Source: Facebook

To this end, the NYCN inaugurated a task force to monitor the 24-hour fuel distribution and sales across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country.

Legit.ng gathered that the task force is directly being supervised by the NYCN president nationally while the zonal vice presidents are to monitor in their respective zones.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, the NYCN president, Solomon Adodo, said it became imperative to support the efforts of the NNPC to ensure that Nigerians do not go through further hardship in buying fuel across the country.

According to Adodo, the NYCN, while engaging with stakeholders in the petrol ecosystem understood that failsafe strategies had been emplaced to ensure normalcy is restored within the shortest possible time.

His words:

“While we commend the steps taken so far by NNPC to recall the contaminated fuel, we are committed to teaming up with relevant agencies to ensure normalcy returns in the country's fuel supply chain.

“We are satisfied with the prompt action taken by the NNPC and its partners to ensure 24 hours supply and sale of the product which we can confirm are already yielding positive results.

“Though there are still queues at petrol stations, constant supply of the product as seen during our inspection of some fuel stations in the federal capital city is an indication that the queues will disappear within the shortest possible time.

“We have so far gotten confirmation from several fueling station managers that they have on ground several trucks of petrol for discharge and are expecting more. We also elicited their commitment to ensuring that normalcy is restored in the sale of petrol.”

NYCN commends NNPC for proactive measures to tackle fuel undersupply

The NYCN had earlier commended the NNPC on its handling of the contaminated petrol and scarcity of the product experienced across Nigeria in recent times after the company revealed that the recent shortage was occasioned by the importation of adulterated fuel by suppliers.

Addressing a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Friday, February 11 in Abuja, Adodo explained that the council had set up a task force to interface with relevant stakeholders to ascertain the situation.

Adodo who addressed journalists after an emergency session of the leadership of the council said the task force of the NYCN wasted no time in carrying out its assignment and made so much discovery.

House of Reps ask NNPC to suspend importers of contaminated fuel

Meanwhile, the NNPC has been asked to suspend the companies involved in the importation of methanol-blended petrol.

The call was made to the NNPC by the House of Representatives during its plenary on Thursday, February 10.

The lower legislative chamber also urged the NNPC to forward the names of the firms to its committee on petroleum for investigation.

Source: Legit.ng