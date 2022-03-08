The minister for state petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva said the target is to create job opportunities for Nigerian

Timipre Sylva disclosed that the initiative has begun to attract new investors in the oil and gas sector as well as other related sectors

He said Nigeria has already hit a landmark in increased gas beyond expectation and more plans are in place to continue with the trend

FCT, Abuja - The minister for state petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva said Nigeria is looking towards becoming a gas-powered economy by 2030.

New Telegraph reports that Sylva made this known at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

Minister for state petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva says the federal government will create millions of jobs with the new ‘Decade of Gas” initiative. Photo Credit: Timipre Sylva Facebook

Source: Facebook

While expressing his optimism over the federal government’s plan to initiate a gas-powered economy, Sylva disclosed that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is looking towards creating millions of job opportunities via the gas sector, Legit.ng gathered.

Sylva at the event disclosed that collaborations have been made with new companies who seeking to tap into the opportunities of the gas sector and in turn create job opportunities for Nigerians.

He said:

“So, as we examine the actions needed from now to our target year, 2030, it is helpful for us to reflect and consider how far we have come and where we are in this Decade of Gas effort. Progress should be assessed regularly and workplans updated on a regular basis to ensure that the Decade of Gas initiative meet the set objectives.”

While speaking on the "Decade of Gas” commissioned by the President Buhari administration, he disclosed that the initiative will by the end of 2022 hit a landmark development that will leave Nigeria 8 years to meet the target of 10 years earmarked for the initiative.

He revealed that Nigeria’s gas reserve in those times increased from 187 Trillion Cubit Feet ( TCF) to 203.16 TCF in 2021 to 206.53 TCF in 2022 respectively.

He said:

“Nigeria’s current natural gas reserves have risen to 206.53tcf, yet, the country has not even scratched at the 600tcf potential. The country has the largest proven gas reserves in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enviable Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) infrastructure and export facilities.”

