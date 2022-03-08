The Senate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria has been urged to withdraw the degree certificate of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna

ASUU's leadership in ABU made the tough call to the school's leadership following allegations of land grabbing against the Kaduna governor

The union is claiming that El-Rufai is planning to confiscate a piece of land owned by ABU's College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences

Zaria, Kaduna - The degree certificates awarded to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna by the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, are being contested by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the institution.

In fact, the chairman of the union in ABU, Comrade Haruna Muhammed Jibril, has called on the school's Senate to withdraw Governor El-Rufai's certificates, Punch says.

ASUU in ABU has called for the governor's degree certificates to be withdrawn (Photo: Governor Nasir El-Rufai)

Source: Facebook

This as the leadership of ASUU in ABU is in dispute with the Kaduna state government over the latter's alleged plan to take over a piece of land belonging to the College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences.

Protesters from the union's chapter in the university on Tuesday, March 8, took their grievance all the way from Zaria to the college, calling out the governor over the alleged move.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Daily Trust reports that the protesters were seen carrying many placards with various inscriptions like, “ABU Mando Land is Sardauna’s legacy”, “El-Rufai is an enemy of public education”, “El-Rufai, stay away from A.B.U. land”, “Stop encroaching our land, “We hate land grabbers like El-Rufai”, and “ABU Mando Land not for sale”.

They insisted that the said piece of land has been the property of the school for years as a legacy of late Sir Ahmadu Bello.

According to Jibril, parts of the walls of the college housed by the land have been destroyed, making the place prone to bandit attacks.

Buhari's Minister Pantami adds ‘professor’ to name despite ASUU's rejection of promotion

Meanwhile, amid the controversies trailing his appointment as Professor of Cybersecurity, Isa Ali Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, had added the title of ‘Professor’ to his name on his verified Facebook page.

Checks by Legit.ng on Friday, February 18, indicate that the minister made the change on Sunday, January 16. Some fliers posted on the page also address the minister as professor.

ASUU had after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Monday, February 14, declared the professorship awarded to Pantami as illegal.

Source: Legit.ng