From "Dr Isa Ali Pantami", the verified Facebook page of Nigeria's communications minister now carries the name "Professor Isa Ali Pantami"

The name change happened on Sunday, January 16, according to the history of the page made available by Facebook

The minister added "professor" to his name after he was appointed Professor of Cybersecurity by FUTO, a development that ASUU has kicked against

Amid the controversies trailing his appointment as Professor of Cybersecurity, Isa Ali Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, has added the title of ‘Professor’ to his name on his verified Facebook page.

Checks by Legit.ng on Friday, February 18, indicate that the minister made the change on Sunday, January 16. Some fliers posted on the page also address the minister as professor.

Amid ASUU's rejection of his appointment as Professor, Isa Ali Pantami, minister of communications has added the title of ‘Professor’ to his name on Facebook. Photo credit: Professor Isa Ali Pantami

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Monday, February 14, declared the professorship awarded to Pantami as illegal.

Speaking on behalf of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke argued that it was wrong for Pantami to be a minister and a lecturer in a university at the same time.

In addition, ASUU said it will sanction its members and the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Owerri (FUTO) who were involved in Pantami's promotion.

Pantami's professorship: FUTO, ASUU to begin tough legal war

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the management of the Federal University, Owerri (FUTO) kicked against the position of ASUU on its decision to promote Pantami to the rank of a professor.

FUTO's argument was relayed to journalists by the vice-chancellor, Nnenna Oti who said the university is ready to face ASUU in court over Pantami's promotion.

Also, a management staff who spoke in confidence with newsmen on Monday noted that the union has no right or power to dictate to the school who to promote to the office or the criteria for the promotion.

Pantami declines comment

Meanwhile, Pantami has declined comment on the stand of the ASUU against his promotion as a professor of Cybersecurity by FUTO.

Asked by newsmen to comment on the issue, Pantami said:

“On your second question, no comment. No comment, and no comment. That’s my position. I’m here for official assignment, asks me about that responsibility.

"So, anything to deal with my ministry of communications and digital economy, I can be subjected to you and that’s why I come here. I couldn’t go anywhere."

Isa Pantami's Facebook page

