Earlier the Yoruba Nationa Agitator was released from Benin Republic detention on health grounds

Meanwhile, despite his release, he cannot leave the country but Afenifere in reaction to the development opined that this step is one in the right direction

However, His lead counsel has given a detailed explanation on why Igoho cannot leave the country for any reason

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Ighoho, The Yoruba Nation agitator, was released on Monday, March 7, by the government of the Republic of Benin.

However, Igboho will not leave Cotonou, Benin Republic, despite his release from detention in the country.

His counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyyu (SAN), made this known to The Punch on Monday.

The Yoruba Nation Activist can’t leave the Benin Republic despite his release. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho

Source: Facebook

According to Aliyyu, Igboho was released to his medical doctors with the agreement that he would not leave Cotonou for any reason.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Igboho Oosa, has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

“Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities to wit; Prof Wole Soyinka and Prof (Banji) Akintoye, for this turnaround in our client’s matter.”

Afenifere reacts

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described the release of Chief Sunday Igboho from detention in Benin Republic as personal liberty and victory for those who believe in personal liberty and the right of the people to self-determination

The national publicity secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi said:

“Afenifere and indeed Yoruba people as a whole are very happy that the Yoruba Nation agitator has been released."

Igboho's detention misplacement of justice, Gani Adams fumes

Meanwhile, before his reported release, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams had described the continuous detention of Igboho without trial as misplacement of justice, insisting the Benin court has no respect for human rights.

He, however, applauded the efforts of the activist's counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyyu (SAN), to seek redress from the ECOWAS court.

Iba Adams, in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 8, and sent to Legit.ng by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed disappointment at the manner with which the Republic of Benin handled Igboho's case.

Yoruba Nation: Ooni of Ife reveals what Buhari told him about Sunday Igboho

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, spoke on the continued detention of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, in the Benin Republic.

The first-class monarch in an interview published by BBC News Yoruba said Igboho rejected advice offered him by the traditional rulers sent to dialogue with him.

Ooni narrated that he met President Muhammadu Buhari over Sunday Igboho and explained the reasons behind the activist's agitation.

In his reaction, Ooni recalled that President Buhari said Igboho needs to be “calm and patient”. He said the president also asked monarchs in the southwest region to advise Igboho against moves that are against the law.

Source: Legit.ng