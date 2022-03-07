Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba Nation activist better known as Sunday Igboho, has been released from custody in Benin Republic.

Yomi Alliyu, counsel to Igboho, confirmed the release of the youth leader, TheCable reported.

The lawyer, however, clarified that Igboho cannot leave Benin Repubic at the moment.

He said the activist was released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

His words:

“I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a. Igboho Oosa, has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

“Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities to wit Prof Wole Soyinka and Prof Akintoye for this turnaround in our client’s matter.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In July 2021, Igboho was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic over alleged falsification of his passport.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had declared him wanted in Nigeria for allegedly stockpiling weapons in his residence before his eventual arrest in Cotonou.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Maxwell Adeleye, spokesperson of Ilana Omo Odua, also announced the release of Igboho in a statement issued on Monday, March 7.

He said the Yoruba Nation agitator was released to Banji Akintoye, leader of the group.

Adeleye wrote on Facebook:

“The activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba leader and leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French language expert/Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran."

Source: Legit.ng