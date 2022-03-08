Andrew Nice, the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle which was boarded by Oluwabamise Ayanwola, the late 22-year-old fashion designer, says they were attacked by gunmen during the trip.

Bamise went missing after she boarded a BRT vehicle from Chevron bus-stop, Ajah, to Oshodi around 7pm on February 26.

Source: UGC

During the journey, the fashion designer was said to have spoken to her friend on feeling uneasy about the conduct of the driver during the trip.

The police, on Monday, said Bamise’s corpse was found on Carter bridge at Ogogoro community, Lagos Island.

Nice was also said to have been arrested by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ogun state.

Speaking with TVC when he was paraded by the police, the driver claimed that three men bearing arms boarded the BRT bus alongside Bamise during the trip.

The driver said the three gunmen ordered him to stop at Carter bridge, after which they dragged Bamise out of the bus.

“I picked her from Chevron and I picked the other three guys at Agungi. When those guys showed me the weapons as I was going, I was not myself anymore. Fear came over me,” he said.

“Whatever the gunmen told me, that is what I did. When I followed that Carter bridge, after the overhead bridge, they ordered me to stop there.

“When they ordered me to stop, they said I should open the door. When I opened the door, they now started dragging her down (referring to Bamise).

“When I saw she was crying for help, actually I was helpless. I was thinking she was inside the vehicle holding the iron and I moved on.

“I left her at that scene. I never knew they dragged her down already. I have no connection with anyone of them.”

Source: Legit.ng