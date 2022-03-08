The driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) the slain 22-year-old lady boarded has given his own account of what transpired on that fateful day

In a new interview, Andrew nice who was apprehended by the police said he has no hand in the murder of the young lady

Recalling the incident, Andrew said she was crying for help but he couldn't help as he was at gunpoint

While the public continues to demand that justice is served in the murder of 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole who went missing and was later found dead after boarding a BRT, the driver of the said bus has narrated what happened on that day.

In an interview with TVC News, the driver identified as Andrew absolved himself of having anything to do with the murder stating that he ran away out of fear.

He said three men masterminded the murder

According to him, three unidentified men who boarded the bus after he picked the lady were behind the murder.

Andrew said he was under duress as one of the men who had a gun gave him instructions on where to stop and the route to follow.

For fear of his life, Andrew stated that her couldn't do anything when the men began dragging the lady outside after making him to stop around the Carter overhead bridge.

The account of the driver who spoke in broken English goes thus:

“I picked her from Chevron, and the other three guys at …when those guys show me his weapon as I was inside, I can’t be myself anymore,” Mr Nice said.

“Fears have come in, so, whatever the man with the gun told me, I do. I followed that Carter Bridge, that overhead bridge, they ordered me to stop there, they say I should open the door, when I open the door, then when they come down, they now start dragging her, when I saw that she was crying for help, actually, I was helpless."

Watch the driver's account in the video below:

Netizens express outrage over the driver's testimony

Julia Awobajo wrote:

"Olosi, you said you are Afraid and ran Away, Abi you will Run Mad when they give you what you Deserve you will talk.

"Haaaaa! Killing this innocent girl with your Ganges God will never forgive you.

"Heeee God Nigeria has Turned to a Monster County oooo, Haaaaaa this is Serious oooo.

"Let Everyone take Care of their children oooo."

Akisanya Adeola wrote:

"The guy no sabi lair...... I'm 100 percent sure that the rest will be arrested , from Chevron to carter bridge the kind traffic you go see on that road, the best thing as a driver under duress is to run away when on traffic or you can intentionally hit another vehicle at your front like a fine range rover or lexus jeep so that crowd will join you, that guy is part of them."

Ifeoluwa Elizabeth wrote:

"I can't believe him, if what he said was true why can't he report the case to the nearest police station and the BRT authority immediately para venture the lady would have been save, there is a conspiracy in this matter, the driver didn't know that he will be caught if not that the lady had already notified her friends of being alone in the bus before the other evil passenger enter nobody would have been able to trace him."

amao musibau wrote:

"This man isn't truthful, he was supposed to report the case immediately, instead he went radio silent and am positive he must have been seeing post of a missing lady who boarded a BRT yet no report . He should bring his remaining gang and let justice be served to that lady and her family."

Police confirm the arrest of driver of BRT bus that the murdered lady boarded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police had arrested the driver of the BRT bus the murdered young lady had entered.

The command, through Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos police spokesperson had earlier revealed that the missing Oluwabamise was found dead and her remains had been deposited in the mortuary.

He said:

“The Lagos state police command regrets to inform the public that Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the 22-year-old lady who got missing in transit while on board a BRT bus on 26/2/2022 has been found dead..."

