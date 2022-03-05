The Lagos state government through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, for Contravening Public Safety Rules.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's media aide, Jubril Gawat, said the event centre was where kegs of petrol were shared as souvenir.

Lagos government sealed Havillah event centre for hosting the party where fuel souvenir was shared. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

According to him, the commissioner of police in Lagos has also ordered the arrest of the culprits involved.

Details to follow soon...

Source: Legit.ng