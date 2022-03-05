Lagos Govt Seals Event Centre Where Kegs of Petrol Were Shared as Souvenirs, Police to Arrest Culprits
The Lagos state government through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, for Contravening Public Safety Rules.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's media aide, Jubril Gawat, said the event centre was where kegs of petrol were shared as souvenir.
According to him, the commissioner of police in Lagos has also ordered the arrest of the culprits involved.
Details to follow soon...
Source: Legit.ng