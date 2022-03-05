Global site navigation

Local editions

Lagos Govt Seals Event Centre Where Kegs of Petrol Were Shared as Souvenirs, Police to Arrest Culprits
Nigeria

Lagos Govt Seals Event Centre Where Kegs of Petrol Were Shared as Souvenirs, Police to Arrest Culprits

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The Lagos state government through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, for Contravening Public Safety Rules.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's media aide, Jubril Gawat, said the event centre was where kegs of petrol were shared as souvenir.

Fuel Souvenir: Lagos Govt Seals Havillah Event Centre
Lagos government sealed Havillah event centre for hosting the party where fuel souvenir was shared. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs
Source: Twitter

According to him, the commissioner of police in Lagos has also ordered the arrest of the culprits involved.

Details to follow soon...

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel