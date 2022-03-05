The Lagos state government has said it will investigate a party where kegs of petrol were shared as souvenirs

Lagos state - The Lagos state government says it is investigating a viral video showing kegs of petrol being shared as souvenirs at an event centre in Lagos.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos state commissioner of information and strategy, made this known in a statement on Saturday, March 5.

The Lagos state government said sharing kegs of petrol at party is dangeorus.

He said the action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property in the state.

His words:

“There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places."

The commissioner explained that the situation is being investigated by Lagos state government through the Safety Commission.

He added that the government will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to the Governor @jidesanwoolu administration. We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided,” the commissioner stated further.

Long queues have persisted at filling stations in Lagos and other major parts of the country due to fuel scarcity.

This has led to a hike in the cost of fuel with some fuel stations selling above N200 per litre.

Party host apologises

Meanwhile, a previous report by Legit.ng indicates that the host of the party was a lady identified as Chidinma Pearl Ogbulu. The party who was her installation ceremony as Erelu Okin.

A video from the lavish event captured a stack of 10-litre kegs containing petrol that had been lined up for guests who came to celebrate with her. The kegs also had customized stickers containing a picture of the newly installed Erelu.

However, amid the backlash trailing the video, Ogbulu apologized for her choice of souvenirs given out at the party. She said her "intent was just to show appreciation to my guests for turning up at my event at these hard times".

