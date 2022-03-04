Following the aftermath of Boko Haram attacks, internally displaced persons has sent an important message to the governor of Borno state

The IDPs cried ou to Prof. Babagana Zulum, saying they are fed up with challenges of living in make-shift camps for many years

Many residents have been forced to live in camps after their means of livelihood and communities were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents

Ngala, Borno state - Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gamboru Ngala, Ngala local government area of Borno state have cried to the governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Zulum over their conditions.

Vanguard reports that the IDPs are fed up with challenges of living in make-shift camps more than 21 years after their means of livelihood and communities were destroyed forcing them to find shelter in temporary abodes.

Their message appeared to have struck the governor, who traveled to Gamboru Ngala to feel the plight of the internally-displaced persons there and to share food as well as money with them. .

Governor Zulum visits Gamboru Ngala

Zulum and his predecessor, Senator Shettima, who represents Borno Central were in the town to meet with the natives who are now quartered in several camps, VON added.

The two prominent politicians, who travelled by road made various stops and shared food, clothings and cash to over 55,000 stranded persons from Gamboru and Ngala towns.

They spent three days with the people, with many of the natives returning to their native homes and reuniting with their families and loved ones.

The governor and his predecessor also took time off to listen to the jeremiads of the natives who are sheltered in camps and those who have been resettled in their respective communities.

IDP send message to Borno state governor

In spite of the governor’s generous display of benevolence, thousands of inmates of IDP resettlement camps there expressed dismay over their stay for many years and pleaded with the governor to allow them to go home and begin to fend for themselves in an open society rather than being confined to one place in the camps.

Aisha Bukar, Ali Mustapha and Mohammed Tujjani who had lived in camps as IDPs for more than five years lamented that life in IDPs camp was frustrating and appealed to the State Government to allow them to vacate and pick up the pieces in the society. “We have been in the camp for over five years; everything we need is not forthcoming as we only depend on humanitarian assistance from government or development partners. If we are allowed to vacate, we will have the opportunity to start a new life and fend for ourselves and our children,” the embattled displaced persons told journalists on the entourage of the governor.

