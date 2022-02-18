An Internally Displaced person camp located along Muna general district in Jare local government area of Borno state has been gutted by fire.

Leadership reports that it is not yet clear when the fire started or the level of damage done by the inferno.

However, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been alerted to help bring the situation under control although details about the incident are still sketchy.

A camp along Muna general district in Jare local government area of Borno state has been gutted by fire Photo: Borno state government

Source: Twitter

While camps will be closed, IDPs return to communities is voluntary, Borno SEMA says

The protection of civilians in a time of conflict or crisis is quite paramount in reducing the effect of military operations on citizens.

Borno state government have continued to partner with stakeholders including civil society organisations to ensure civilian protection.

The state government said there would be the provision of rent subsidies and allowances for returning internally displaced persons.

With announcements that the Borno state government plan to close all internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps by December 31, the State's Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said that return to communities by the displaced persons would be voluntary.

The chairperson for SEMA, Hajiya Ya Bawa Kolo, disclosed at the launch of the report, 'Civilian Protection Snapshot: Gwoza Nigeria' by the Centre for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) in Abuja on Wednesday, December 15.

Peace at last as Governor Zulum fixes date to shut all IDP camps in Maiduguri

The state of security in the northeastern part of Nigeria is really improving following coordinated operations of the military.

In fact, this is why the Borno state government is concluding plans to return all IDPs in Borno to their communities.

Governor Babagana Zulum on Friday, October 22, said this is part of what he discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigerian Army tells residents what to do after Maiduguri bomb blast

Fear and panic taking the centre state in Gomari and 1,000 Housing estates in the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno state capital city.

The raging emotions and confusion is a result of an unexpected attack by members of the Boko Haram terrorist groups.

The terrorists invaded the community, detonating explosives that led to the destruction of property while leaving a young boy injured.

Source: Legit.ng