Nigeria's House of Representatives on Thursday, voted down proposed legislation that seeks to ban public officials from seeking education for their children abroad

Lawmakers said the bill breaches the fundamental rights of public officials and discriminates against them, overwhelmingly blocking it at the third reading stage

The bill had been sponsored by lawmaker Sergius Ogun who once called for banning public officials from seeking medical care abroad

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 3, rejected a bill seeking to prevent public officers from sending their children to schools overseas.

Some of them insisted that it infringes on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

The bill, which was sponsored by representative Sergius Ogun, sought to ensure that only public officers who can show they can afford foreign education for their children without using public funds are allowed to do so, Channels TV reported.

The vote

Lawmakers appealed to Mr Ogun to step down the bill but he refused, and when it was put to vote, a majority voted against the bill.

