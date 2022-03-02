The National Assembly has affirmed the power of states across the country to collect Value Added Tax

This affirmation by the legislature was given by lawmakers of both chambers during the 1999 Constitution Amendment voting at the complex

It is expected that this act by the National Assembly ends the months-long tussle between the federal government and the states on who should collect VAT

The crisis between the states and the federal government over the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) seems to have come to an end as the lawmakers of the National Assembly have stepped in.

At the 68 constitution amendment voting which took place on Tuesday, March 1, lawmakers of the Ninth Senate voted in favour of states collecting the VAT.

The amendment voting was recommended by the Joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Special Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

The Punch reports that out of the 44 votes gathered for the Bill for an Act to Alter Part I of the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to include Value Added Tax 41 senators voted in against VAT on the exclusive list.

Vanguard reports that three other senators voted in favour of the bill failing at the upper legislative chamber.

However, a total of 95 senators registered to vote and 85 voted and 41 voted in favour of VAT being collected exclusively by the FG.

Also, 44 voted against it while no one abstained. In the end, the bill failed because it did not meet the minimum 73 votes.

In the House of Representatives, about 209 lawmakers voted to retain VAT on the concurrent list while 91 voted for it to be placed on the exclusive list.

