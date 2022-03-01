The bill to allow local government councils in Nigeria to have financial and administrative autonomy has been passed by the Senate

The new bill if signed into law by the president will allow the LG councils to create and maintain their own accounts

According to voting done electronically, 92 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, two other voted no while no Senator abstained from the voting process

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, March 1, passes a bill to grant all the local government areas in Nigeria financial administrative autonomy.

At the plenary, the lawmakers voted in favour of the bill for An Act to alter the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to abrogate State Joint LG Acct and provide for a special account into which shall be paid all allocations due to LG Councils from the Federation Account & from the Govt of d State and for related matters.

Bill to allow LG financial and administrative autonomy has been passed by the Senate

Source: Facebook

At the mention of the bill, lawmakers who voted electronically in favour of the bill were 92, while two others voted note. None of the lawmakers abstained from voting on the bill which gathered 94 electronic votes.

According to the bill, each of the local government councils is expected to create and maintain its own account.

The account which will be named the Local Government Allocation Account will be used to make payment for all the allocations from the Federal Government.

