Shehu Sani, the lawmaker who represented Kaduna central senatorial district at the Eighth Senate has blamed the absence of the 36 states' governors' wives for the rejection of several gender bills by the National Assembly.

Sani on Wednesday, March 3, said alleged that, had the women holding key positions in government, private sector and civil society organisations been vigilant, the lawmakers of the Ninth Assembly would not have rejected the gender bills before them.

Shehu Sani said women overlooked the build-up of activities before voting on the 68 constitution amendment

In a tweet shared on his personal Twitter handle, the former lawmaker Nigerian women lost during the voting of the 68 1999 constitution amendment bills at the National Assembly because these women failed to take their rightful position.

Sani's reaction follows the increased outrage by women and civil society organisations across Nigeria after the National Assembly had voted against some bills that affect women directly.

Some of these bills include the Provision of Special (additional) Seats for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly bill, the Provision for Affirmative Action for Women in Political Party Administration, the Providing of Reserved Quota for Women in appointments and recruitment and the Expansion of the Scope of Citizenship by registration and for related matters bills.

Buhari's minister slams male lawmakers who voted against women's bill, speaks on next line of action

Some top Nigerian women are already planning on what next to do after a bill that should favour their gender in the National Assembly was rejected recently.

In fact, the minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, has expressed her displeasure over male lawmakers who voted against the bill.

In her opinion, Tallen who spoke with journalists on Wednesday, March 2, said such male lawmakers lack respect for women.

Governors’ wives travel to Dubai, sing & give cakes to Aisha Buhari for her birthday, video gets people angry

A viral video showing wives of governors visiting Aisha Buhari in Dubai with cake and flowers to celebrate her birthday has got Nigerians talking.

In the clip, the women were captured singing for the first lady as camera lights flashed everywhere in the palatial room the guests were received in.

Many Nigerians wondered if the needless travel by the governors' wives were not sponsored by states' resources.

