The force on Friday, March 4, announced that female officers will now be allowed to wear stud earrings and headscarves under their berets

The NPF said this will help to further reflect ethnic and religious diversity in the entire force, a policy already implemented in some nations

The wearing of stud earrings and headscarf under berets or peak caps have been approved by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba who on Friday, March 4, approved a new and improved dress code for women officers.

The Nation reports that the dress code was launched during IGP Baba's meeting with Strategic Police Managers on Thursday, March 3.

The police said the new dress code will reflect cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity in the force (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

According to a statement released by the force's public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi the move is intended to "guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the workplace for optimum output and professionalism."

The statement read further:

”This has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversity management. Other countries that have adopted the same dress code include Canada, the United States of America, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, and the United Kingdom amongst others.

“The dress code is optional and Senior Women Police Officers have been tasked by the IGP to ensure compliance with the approved standard for women police officers who have opted to adopt the dress code.”

