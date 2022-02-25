Earlier, Nigeria Embassy advised its nationals trapped in Ukraine to protect themselves and stay safe

In reaction, Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng to question such advisory from the Nigerian government

For some, they are disappointed, for others they are wondering what is hindering the government from evacuating its citizens as other countries are on the move already to see that their citizens are safe

Nigeria - On Thursday, February 24, the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine asked citizens in the East European country to remain calm and take responsibility for their personal security and safety.

It advised those who want to relocate to a safe place to ensure that they validate all their resident documents for ease of return to Ukraine when they desire.

The embassy said this in an advisory issued shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, Daily Trust reports.

Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen of the 92nd mechanized brigade use tanks to conduct live-fire exercises near the town of Chuguev, in Kharkiv region.

Source: Getty Images

Part of the statement reads:

“In view of the development, the Embassy urges Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but be very vigilant and responsible for their personal security and safety."

Nigerians react

Mixed reactions have trailed the above advisory by the Nigerian Embassy.

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng to express their views on the development. For some, it is not a surprise, but for others, a better approach would be needed in such a dire situation.

Mike Ije asked:

"Protect themselves from missile? With what, umbrella ☔."

Alex Austin Nwaozor wrote:

"The more reason we do stand on BIAFRA or nothing."

"Nigeria is absolutely irredeemable know this and know peace ️️."

Raba Gardama said:

" Enemies of Nigeria."

mamacoded wrote:

"Omg this country Nigeria is there no emergency and contingency plan? Or are u waiting for air peace again? Jesus wept indeed."

Tpl Ibukun John Ogunyemi said:

"What a disappointed statement. In such like this Nigeria Government should at least take proactive step to protect citizens .. From being kill by war.. Students, diplomat.."

Nelson Saxywhite wrote:

"Nigeria Govt will always be Nigeria Govt, military coup dat took place in Africa county our Govt is first to run down to aid but now ur own citizens trapped in a country where der is war, look at d reaction, God help our Brothers in Ukraine oh and D Ukrainians."

Kay Kman asked:

"Why Nigeria government no fit send plane to return their people eizh?

Tony Godstime wrote:

"What a shame,when other countries were airlifting their citizens in Ukraine.Nigeria is a failed state."

Joe Bizzy said:

"It simply means that,you are on your own, so take care of yourself. What a country."

Obianigwe Maureen Nekky Madu wrote:

"Shameless country with heartless leaders."

Source: Legit.ng