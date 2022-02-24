Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has shared his views about the situation of things with Nigerians in Ukraine

The actor berated the Nigerian government for telling its citizens to remain calm during a full-blown military operation

He called on the government to swing to full action of evacuating Nigerians living in Ukraine and stop joking with people's life

Movie star, Williams Uchemba is the latest celebrity to share his views about the Nigerian government's approach to the security situation between Ukraine and Russia.

The actor slammed the government for telling its citizen to remain calm and protect themselves when other countries have swung into the action of taking helping their peoples.

Williams Uchemba sends message to Nigerian government. Credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Uchemba made the comments via his Instagram story channel and said it is not a dialog issue but a full-blown military operation:

"Countries have been evacuating their citizens for weeks now and my country is asking her citizens to "remain calm and protect themselves" from missiles?"

He further called on the agency involved to start the process and stop treating the issue with levity because Nigeria is seen as joke to the rest of the world.

Check out his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Williams Uchemba's message to the Nigerian government.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Goodness.ayo:

"I swear they see Nigerians as jokers."

Thesheriffshow:

"The question is, do all of the Nigerians in Ukraine want to leave? To go where? The alternative is Nigeria… will you guarantee their comfort?"

The_vendorbrown:

"Please let's lend our voices oo, my friends are there and it's tougher than what we are seeing or hearing in the News."

Search.missy:

"Honestly I still can’t believe I’m from this joke of a country."

Orangemakeovers:

"Country that couldn’t look after her citizen during Covid u wan dey advice during war."

Joanodenu:

"Country that has failed his citizens from the very beginning, it’s a pity."

Buhari's government to evacuate Nigerians in Ukraine

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian ministry of foreign affairs pledged to ensure the safety of all Nigerians residing in Ukraine.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister, on Thursday, February 24, said the federal government is planning to evacuate Nigerians who wished to return home.

Onyeama added that the government is considering beginning flight operations for citizens, particularly students.

