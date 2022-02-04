Coordinated attacks from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the northeast killed a lot of insurgents and terrorists

In fact, the raids were so intense on Thursday, February 3, that some ISWAP members were forced to flee for their lives but met doom in a lake

Reliable sources claim that the operations which started on Wednesday, February 2, led to the surrender of many terrorists

Marte, Lake Chad - Nemesis caught up with not less than 25 insurgents of the Islamic State of West African Province, (ISWAP) when they drowned around the Marte axis of Lake Chad in the northeast on Thursday, February 3.

This happened when the terrorists attempted to escape aerial bombardments from military fighter jets and Super Tucano of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the area.

The raids lasted for two days in the northeast (Photo: Nigerian Army)

An intelligence operative in the community told PR Nigeria that during the operation, camps and warehouses of the ISWAP insurgents were bombed by NAF's aircraft, Daily Nigerian reports.

The officer stated:

“The military jets’ bombardments were simultaneously carried out at Bukar Mairam and Jubularam, Abbaganaram and Chikul Gudu which resulted in the explosion of the warehouses, killing several terrorists.

“However, those who survived the blast at Bukar Mairam and Jubularam, fled and attempted to cross a river within the Lake Chad axis. It was in the process that about 25 of them got drowned.”

Buhari's govt uncovers 96 Boko Haram, ISWAP sponsors

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 3, said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Mohammed at a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari also revealed that the NFIU has exposed 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, 123 firms, and 33 bureaux de change linked with insurgency.

Even more, the minister disclosed that the agency had identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven accomplices, adding that 45 of the suspects will soon be prosecuted.

He said:

”For its part, the analysis by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), in 2020-2021, revealed 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria, 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, involvement of about 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change, in addition to identifying 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators."

