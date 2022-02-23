The purpose of the construction of Pedestrian bridges in some areas across the state has been abused of late

This is evident in the activities of criminal elements that use the bridge for evil vices at night time to rob commuters of their items like phones, cash, jewelry and more

A recent report by Legit.ng revealed the hours robbers operate, how they carry out their operation and who their victims are

Also, the users disclosed that the non-existence of illumination on the bridge aids further the operation of criminals thereby posing a threat to the lives of the pedestrians

The Pedestrian Bridge connecting Alausa to Magodo-Shangisha popularly called Secretariat bridge in Lagos is prone to social vices at night because it is not lighted up.

Legit.ng's regional reporter, Adewunmi Adeoye reports that some unscrupulous elements tap into this so-called opportunity to waylay the pedestrians carting away their belongings as there are no policemen to provide some form of cover and no light to expose them.

It was also gathered that these are the reasons the pedestrians abandon the bridge at night and risk their lives crossing the highway.

The users revealed the present situation exposes people to robbery attacks. Photo credit: Adewunmi Adeoye

Users react

Speaking to a regular user of the pedestrian on Monday evening, Sola Soluyi described the state of the bridge as an embarrassment in a state that prides itself as a megacity.

Sola, who lives in Olowo-Ira area of ojodu Berger, urged the state government to put a quick fix to it as it is a major bridge in the state.

He noted that such swift action is necessary at this point where insecurity in whatever form is on the increase.

Another regular user, Femi Otodo stated that the non-existence of illumination on the bridge is at the first instance an attraction to armed robbers and unscrupulous minds which would automatically create fear in the minds of the victims.

Call for government's intervention

Femi said that the location of the bridge should give it special attention as it is no distance away from the Ministry of Environment, Lagos State House of Assembly and the Governor’s Office.

He, therefore, also joined in calling the Governor to lighten the bridge up and some others in the state in order to state a peaceful one.

