President Muhammadu Buhari has taken strong action towards addressing the rising security challenges in the country

The Nigerian leader recently approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative

Buhari made the announcement at the opening ceremony of the two-day Mid-term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

Abuja - The sum of N13.3billion has been approved by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari for the take-off of the community policing initiative across the nation.

Buhari made the disclosure on Monday, October 11, in Abuja, at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat.

President Mahhamu Buhari has approved funds for community policing initiative. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

In a statement made available on his official Facebook page, the president stated that the approval was part of measures to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide.

He went on to note that that the federal government has increased investments in arms, weapons and other necessary equipment as part of the efforts towards strengthening our national security.

A Nigerian Police Trust Fund will be established to significantly improve funding for the Nigeria Police Force.

Federal Govt trains 25,000 constabularies for community policing

Earier, the minister of police affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi revealed that in the implementation of the community policing initiative of the Buhari administration, about 25,000 constabularies were trained in several police colleges across the country.

He made this known during the 2nd ministerial press briefing held at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday, August 24 and attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

The minister said the successful officers were trained on basic police duties, modern intelligence-gathering techniques, and rule of law.

Massive employment opportunity as President Buhari approves recruitment of 60,000 Nigerians

Meanwhile, no fewer than 60,000 officers will be recruited by the of the Nigeria Police into the force, according to Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba.

Baba revealed this on Wednesday, September 15, during a working visit to Kwara State Police Command in Ilorin, the state capital.

The IGP explained that the police high command will recruit no fewer than 10,000 personnel every year for six years.

Source: Legit