Breaking: Impeachment plot against Ebonyi Deputy Speaker thickens

Security has been tightened at the Ebonyi Assembly as the House prepares to sit on Monday.

The development heightened speculations that Deputy Speaker Odefa Obasi Odefa may be impeached by the Assembly.

Odefa raised the alarm on Saturday over a plot to illegally remove him from office. He alleged that the plot is due to his decision not to defect to the All Progressive Congress(APC).

A source claimed that the House leadership had gathered signatures of over 15 lawmakers for impeachment.

