Activities have been disrupted in Magodo area of Lagos state following a court judgment which favour Adeyiga family against Lagos state government

This was as a result of the invasion of landowners who reportedly came to enforce the Supreme Court judgement

Meanwhile, residents of the estate rose against the landowners and this in turn degenerated to crises

Hostilities have once again reared its head up in Lagos as residents of Magodo and the Adeyiga family lockked on in battle over land ownership. As a result of this, the gate of the Shangisha Estate, off CMD Road, was locked as of 4.am on Wednesday, December 22.

According to reports, nobody could either come in or go out as commercial activities became paralysed.

Residents complained that the family has threatened to pull down the houses with bulldozers.

Source: Facebook

The crisis broke out, following the insistence of the family to retrieve its vast lands, it took the chairman of Ikosi Isheri Council to restore order.

There was pandemonium as residents resisted the attempt to eject them.

Source: Legit