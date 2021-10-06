BREAKING: Tension as Federal Secretariat in Abuja Catches Fire
A portion of the Federal Secretariat located at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja is currently on fire, The Punch reported.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Some vehicles were said to have been affected by the inferno.
The newspaper added that men of the fire service are at the scene to quench the fire.
Source: Legit Newspaper