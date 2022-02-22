Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Monday, that the microblogging site, Twitter, is expected to open its Nigerian office before the end of March 2022.

The minister, who disclosed this when he appeared on a radio progarmme, the Radio Link, in Abuja, said the move is part of the agreement the company reached with the Federal Government last year to have the ban imposed on it lifted.

He said: “Twitter also agreed to comply with all payable taxes, as they are operating under Nigerian laws and this they agreed to do within one week of restoring their operations.

”Twitter agreed to immediately work with the Federal Government in the area of code of conduct, that was in line with global best practices.

