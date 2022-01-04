Investigations and reliable reports have it that the social media website, Twitter, which was suspended by the federal government in 2021, is expected to resume full operations, having met all the conditions given after the drastic action.

The Nation said the technical committee set up to resolve the issue between both parties is working on the offers by Twitter after which a final recommendation will be made to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president is waiting for the committee's report before lifting the ban (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

A government source disclosed that the site has "finally met six conditions set by the government for the lifting of the ban on its service in Nigeria as at the close of business in 2021."

The source added that Twitter's operation in Nigeria will henceforth be regulated added to the fact that an office will be opened soon for the deployment of a country representative.

According to the source who did not disclose his identity, there is a need for a physical office so that someone can be held responsible in case of any infraction.

Speaking on the losses incurred by both sides and the expectation, the source said:

“Twitter only requested that the Federal Government should allow it to open the office in 2022 because there was no provision for it in its last year’s budget. Since we are in a new year, we are expecting that the office will take off soon.

“With the payment of taxes, we are hopeful that the government will earn enhanced revenue from Twitter. This ban has helped to correct the lapses of the past. For instance, Twitter has been raking huge cash from Nigeria without legal backing and compliance with our revenue laws.

“Although it was alleged that Nigerians have lost over N6billion to the ban but the Federal Government has lost much more in revenue.

“In spite of recourse to VPN by some users in Nigeria, Twitter revenue slumped considerably because this alternative does not fetch income to it."

Below are the conditions already met by Twitter:

Open an office in Nigeria Have a country representative Register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)/get National Broadcasting Commission’s licence Payment of fair taxes Sensitive to national security and cohesion. It must not undermine the nation’s security Train Nigerian IT personnel and strategic intelligence officers on how to report Twitter abuse /infractions noticed by the government

Why Twitter ban has not been lifted By FG

Meanwhile, the government had said the suspension of Twitter had not been lifted because the company had met 10 out of the 12 conditions given it.

The government however raised the hope of Nigerians that it was a matter of time before all issues with Twitter are resolved.

But it clarified that the suspension of Twitter had nothing to do with issues bordering on Buhari.

