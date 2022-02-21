A report by the Leadership newspaper indicates that the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol will be raised by marketers.

According to the report, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has introduced fresh marine charges for marketers.

The report further stated that petroleum marketers and depot operators are currently meeting to agree on allowable adjustments any moment from now.

A highly placed industry source quoted in the report also said that Nigeria will witness a new pump price of petrol after marketers conclude their engagement.

Part of the letter seen by the newspaper read:

“Please be informed that the NNPC Management has directed that effective 10th February 2022, the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira, (N500,000.00) only will be charged for STS Coordination fee for each transshipment operation involving NNPC Marine Logistics.

“This amount is to cover manpower and logistics required for coordination and production of cargo documents for the transshipment operations.

“A remita payment request will be generated by our accounts section for each operation to effect necessary payment upon the vessels tendering notice of Readiness, NOR.”

The source added:

“NMDPRA and NNPC have both stated the federal government’s reluctance to review pump price but since they have passed them to marketers, the latter will reflect it either ex-depot or at the pumps.

“Marketers are business owners who mostly operate on bank loans and we too must recover all costs.”

Source: Legit.ng