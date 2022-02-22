Abuja- The federal government may clamp down on black marketers of petroleum products soon, even as it tackles the scarcity of the product headlong.

A source in the midstream and downstream regulatory authority told Legit.ng that the activities of the black markers were worrisome and if serious actions and measures were not taken, the current scarcity won’t disappear as expected.

He said that as the federal government pushes more liters of fuel into filling stations across the country, black marketers were out to sabotage the effort.

A black market fuel hawker fills the car with fuel on the side of the road in Lagos on April 6, 2016. Photo credit: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP

The source was very particular about their activities in Abuja, warning that a massive campaign has been launched against those selling along the streets and highways.

He also warned filling stations attempting to store or divert fuel supplied to their stations to stop forthwith, as such filling stations would be shut down.

FCT flooded by black marketers

Legit.ng had reported that Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory had been flooded by black marketers, inflating the pump price of petrol to around N600 per litre as against the official pump price of N162.

Black marketers on the streets of Abuja sell the product in jerricans but since the Nigerian government commenced supply of the product in large quantity, queues at filling stations are beginning to disappear.

Ministry of Petroleum Resources speaks on activities of black marketers

But when Legit.ng contacted the ministry of petroleum resources for comments on the activities of black marketers in Abuja, Horatius Egua, the senior special adviser on media and communication to the minister of state, Chief Timipre Sylva, said monitoring and inspection of petroleum products movement, distribution are the sole responsibilities of Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority.

Horatous believes they are on top of the situation.

On the issue of compensation for those affected by the recent contamination of the product, and how the federal government can determine who were affected, he said:

“The issue of compensation will form part of the investigation of the entire process.”

NNPC reacts

Also when contacted for his comment on the activities of black marketers, the Group Managing Director, Public Affairs, NNPC, Mr Garba Deen Muhammed told Legit.ng that:

“Everything is being done to restore normalcy to the market.”

NYCN commends NNPC for proactive measures to tackle fuel undersupply

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NYCN had earlier commended the NNPC on its handling of the contaminated petrol and scarcity of the product experienced across Nigeria in recent times after the company revealed that the recent shortage was occasioned by the importation of adulterated fuel by suppliers.

Addressing a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Friday, February 11 in Abuja, Adodo explained that the council had set up a task force to interface with relevant stakeholders to ascertain the situation.

Adodo who addressed journalists after an emergency session of the leadership of the council said the task force of the NYCN wasted no time in carrying out its assignment and made so much discovery.

