The GMD NNPC Limited Mele Kyari says the lingering fuel crisis at the filling stations will ultimately disappear very soon

Kyari gave the assurance after the presence of methanol was discovered in four PMS cargoes imported by its DSDP suppliers

The scarcity had earlier worsened across many cities, as many struggled to go to work or engage in other daily routines

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has assured Nigerians that the company had placed significant orders of over 2.1 billion litres of methanol-free petroleum to ensure that the long queues of petroleum end in a few days.

This was disclosed in a statement by GarbaDeen Muhammad, the group general manager, group public affairs division of the NNPC Limited.

According to the statement, the NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, gave the assurance while briefing the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream).

The federal government had on Tuesday last week said methanol, a chemical additive, found in recently imported fuel exceeded Nigeria’s specification.

The development has resulted in a shortage of petrol and queues reappearing in major cities including Abuja and Lagos.

While assuring the committee and Nigerians that measures have been put in place to accelerate fuel supply and distribution in the country, he said the company had placed significant orders of over 2.1billion litres of methanol-free PMS to ensure the queues vanish in a few days.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He pledged that NNPC would cooperate with the committee and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to get to the root of the matter.

He expressed deep empathy with Nigerians on the current situation and assured that adequate measures have been put in place to maintain supply sufficiency and prevent future occurrence.

We didn’t see it coming, NNPC GMD begs Nigerians over toxic fuel

Legit.ng previously reported that amid the current scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across major cities in the country, NNPC apologised to Nigerians.

The NNPC group managing director begged citizens while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream investigating the importation of adulterated fuel.

Kyari assured citizens that NNPC Limited was doing everything possible to ensure that fuel supply across the country is normalised by next week.

Source: Legit.ng