The scarcity of fuel occasioned by the importation of adulterated fuel by suppliers continues to generate reactions

The National Youth Council of Nigeria has asked the federal government to compensate Nigerians affected by the bad fuel

The council, however, commended the NNPC for the way it has handled the situation in the country so far

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) on its handling of the contaminated petrol motor spirit (PMS) and scarcity of the product experienced across Nigeria in recent times.

The NNPC had revealed that the scarcity was occasioned by the importation of adulterated fuel by suppliers.

The Buhari government has been asked to compensate Nigerians affected by the imported contaminated fuel. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Addressing a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Friday, February 11 in Abuja, NYCN president, Comrade Solomon Adodo explained that the council had set up a task force to interface with relevant stakeholders to ascertain the situation.

Comrade Adodo who addressed journalists after an emergency session of the leadership of the council said the task force of the NYCN wasted no time in carrying out its assignment and made so much discovery.

His words:

“The NNPC led by Mele Kyari immediately ordered the holding back of all the affected products in transit after it discovered the presence of methanol in four petrol cargoes imported by MRS, Emadeb/ Hyde/Ay Maikifi/Brittania- U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil.

“Our task force also found out that the NNPC also asked oil companies to embark on emergency supply of petrol to replace cargoes that were rejected as a result of their poor quality.

“These remedial actions aimed at arresting the use of the contaminated fuel inadvertently disrupted the country's fuel supply chain and led to the damage of several cars.

“We are satisfied with the prompt action taken by the federal government in ordering for a full investigation into the bad fuel that damaged engines of some vehicles.

“Without doubt, the decision of NNPC to order the quarantine of all unevacuated volumes of the contaminated fuel saved the nation from a monumental scandal. This is a welcome departure from the past when the activities of the oil giant was shrouded in secrecy.

“In order to forestall future occurrence of importation of methanol blended fuel, a mechanism should be put in place to test the level of methanol content to make sure that it is in full compliance.

“The ongoing investigation by the federal government must be transparent, holistic, far-reaching, and targeted to prevent further occurrence. Government must impose punitive sanctions/ punishment on corporate entities found to be in breach of their mandate or liable for this scandal.

“We hereby call on government to compensate Nigerians whose vehicle engines were damaged by the methanol blended fuel.”

Buhari orders prosecution of imported contaminated fuel

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the culprits must be held accountable for their substandard services and or products.

Buhari issued the directive in a statement issued on Thursday, February 10, by Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and publicity.

According to the president, the persons involved must be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them to Nigerians.

House of Reps ask NNPC to suspend culprits

Similarly, the NNPC has been asked to suspend the companies involved in the importation of methanol-blended petrol.

The call was made to the NNPC by the House of Representatives during its plenary on Thursday, February 10.

The lower legislative chamber also urged the NNPC to forward the names of the firms to its committee for investigation.

