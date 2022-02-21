The government of Ondo state has faulted the comment of the main opposition party, the PDP regarding the Executive Order

The governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu in his response disclosed that the party does not understand governance and it is always quick to misinform the people

Akeredolu noted that he runs a responsible government, one that will not solve today’s problems, especially in public governance, with yesterday’s solutions

The Ondo State government has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party, saying the opposition lacks knowledge about public governance over its attack on the Executive Order signed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

This was contained in a statement released and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, on Monday, February 21, The Punch reports.

In the statement which was titled, ‘On Executive Order, PDP Misfired,’ the governor revealed the PDP does not understand the mathematics of governance and the comment so far indicates their failure to misinform the populace.

Akeredolu revealed further that the position of the PDP connotes ignorance, adding that this response is an attempt to correct the opposition on the essence of institutional frameworks for good governance.

The statement reads in part:

“Though it came not as a surprise, the opposition PDP’s latest misadventure in respect of an Executive Order signed by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN manifested two things: it is either gross lack of knowledge about public governance or another failed but usually warped twist to misinform the populace.”

