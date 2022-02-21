The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential hopeful of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday evening, February 20, paid a condolence visit to the home of late Professor Tunde Samuel, a member of the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC), who passed on recently.

Asiwaju, who arrived in Lagos from a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, moved straight to the home of the deceased ally, accompanied by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

The duo had earlier expressed sadness at the demise of the academic, who was 73.

Bola Tinubu, Obasa visited the home of late APC leader, Samuel’s residence, to console the family.

In the Speaker's condolence message, he had described the death of Prof Samuel as "a blow, a pain that would take long for us to bear both as people of Agege, the APC as a family, the GAC and the entire Lagos State.

"His importance to Lagos State can never be under-emphasised. He was a passionate Lagosian whose thoughts, actions and activities were all geared towards strengthening democracy in Nigeria and the creation of an egalitarian state where individuals would live their lives in peace."

Obasa, who visited the family of the deceased on Wednesday, added:

"We will continue to miss his wisdom, knowledge and understanding of how Lagos and Nigeria should be run for the utmost good of the people. We will miss his advice and productive efforts to keep a united APC in Lagos.

"I, on behalf of my colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly, pray that God grant him peace and give his immediate family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this huge loss, amen."

