The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu), has lost a trusted political ally

Professor Tunde Samuel, a prominent member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos, died on Wednesday, February 16

The deceased served as a Special Adviser on Education during the administration of Asiwaju Tinubu as Lagos governor

A prominent member of the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos, Professor Tunde Samuel is dead.

The Nation reported that the deceased was a former Special Adviser on Education to former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, mourns the death of Professor Tunde Samuel. Photo credit: Mudashiru Obasa

Legit.ng gathers that Prof. Samuel died on Wednesday night, February 16, at the age of 73.

Samuel was a retired Professor of Political Economics of Education and a former Chairman of the Governing Council of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Otto-Ijanikin.

He served as Chairman of the Governing Councils for the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti and the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa, respectively.

He was also an International Consultant for UNESCO and UNICEF. Prof. Samuel was also a member of the 2014 National Conference.

Lagos speaker mourns as Tinubu’s ally Prof Samuel dies, says APC lost a titan

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has described Professor Samuel as a titan whose positive roles in Lagos cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, indicated that Professor Samuel, a chieftain and founding member of the APC, was reckoned as one of the founding fathers of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Dr. Obasa, who paid a visit to the home of the deceased on Thursday, said:

"Prof. Samuel's demise is a blow, a pain that would take long for us to bear both as people of Agege, the APC as a family, the GAC and the entire Lagos state."

