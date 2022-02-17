Global site navigation

Tragedy in Lagos APC as Tinubu's Ally, Prominent GAC Member, Dies at 73
Nigeria

Tragedy in Lagos APC as Tinubu's Ally, Prominent GAC Member, Dies at 73

by  Nurudeen Lawal
  • The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu), has lost a trusted political ally
  • Professor Tunde Samuel, a prominent member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos, died on Wednesday, February 16
  • The deceased served as a Special Adviser on Education during the administration of Asiwaju Tinubu as Lagos governor

Lagos - A prominent member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos, Professor Tunde Samuel is dead.

The Nation reported that the deceased was a former Special Adviser on Education to former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Professor Tunde Samuel: Tinubu's Ally, Prominent GAC Member, Dies at 73
Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, mourns the death of Professor Tunde Samuel. Photo credit: Mudashiru Obasa
Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Prof. Samuel died on Wednesday night, February 16, at the age of 73.

Samuel was a retired Professor of Political Economics of Education and a former Chairman of the Governing Council of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Otto-Ijanikin.

He served as Chairman of the Governing Councils for the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti and the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa, respectively.

He was also an International Consultant for UNESCO and UNICEF. Prof. Samuel was also a member of the 2014 National Conference.

Lagos speaker mourns as Tinubu’s ally Prof Samuel dies, says APC lost a titan

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has described Professor Samuel as a titan whose positive roles in Lagos cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, indicated that Professor Samuel, a chieftain and founding member of the APC, was reckoned as one of the founding fathers of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Dr. Obasa, who paid a visit to the home of the deceased on Thursday, said:

"Prof. Samuel's demise is a blow, a pain that would take long for us to bear both as people of Agege, the APC as a family, the GAC and the entire Lagos state."

Source: Legit.ng

